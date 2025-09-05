Missoula police investigating body of woman found near Grant Street

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found in an irrigation ditch earlier this week.
The body of a 38-year-old Missoula woman was found in the irrigation waterway near Grant Street and South 6th Street West on Tuesday.
The body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for a positive identification.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300 with reference case #2025-38563.
MPD said it treats all unattended deaths with the same thoroughness as homicide investigations, until evidence proves otherwise.
