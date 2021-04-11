2 killed in wrong-way crash on Missoula's Russell Street Bridge

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department responded to a fatal incident on the Russell Street Bridge Saturday night.

According to shift commander Sgt. Mike Hebert, one vehicle was going the wrong way on the bridge with no headlights at a highway speed.

The vehicle struck another vehicle going the right way on the bridge.

MPD reports that two males in the vehicle that was going the wrong way passed away.

Hebert told MTN News the woman driving the vehicle that was struck was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the incident at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. The incident is still under investigation.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday "details are limited at this point however it appears that speed may have been a factor, as well as occupying the same lanes of travel in opposite directions."

“It is difficult to put into words how saddened we are at such a time. Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased, as well as the surviving driver," said Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White.