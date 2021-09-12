Missoula woman dies in Mineral County vehicle crash

A Missoula woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mineral County on Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP stated in the crash report the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The 35-year-old woman was driving westbound on I-90, just east of Alberton, when she entered the median and rolled into the opposite lanes of the interstate.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the center of the eastbound lanes, according to the report. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

MHP did not identify the woman, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.