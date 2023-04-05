UPDATE: Hellgate High School remains locked down following social media threats

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m. - April 5, 2023

MISSOULA - Hellgate High School in Missoula remains under lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following several social media threats.

The Missoula Police Department is asking that people "stay clear of the area to ensure the investigation can be completed without interference."

An MPD social media post notes officers are "actively investigating and seeking persons of interest."

Some parents in the area have heard from their kids inside and they say they are safe but still in full lockdown.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the ongoing incident.

Hellgate HS remains in lockdown in response to multiple threatening social media posts. Police are working to identify & locate the individual involved. MCPS schools remain on soft perimeter lock-in. More info will be provided when it become available. — MCPS (@McpsMT) April 5, 2023

As a result of the threat, all Missoula County Public Schools remain in a "soft-perimeter lockdown" and students are not being allowed outside.

Additionally, the situation prompted Lolo School into a perimeter lockdown as a precautionary measure.

(second report: 11:02 a.m. - April 5, 2023)

MISSOULA - Police are on the scene inside and outside Hellgate High School.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News the school was locked down due to a threat made over social media.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

A message sent to MCPS parents states that "out of an abundance of caution all MCPS schools are in soft-perimeter lockdown."

Hellgate HS is in lockdown. Out of abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More info to follow. — MCPS (@McpsMT) April 5, 2023

Students are not being let outside at this time.

MCPS sent the following email to parents:

Families may have heard that Hellgate High School is in lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all MCPS schools are in a soft perimeter lock-in. The normal school day will continue as usual inside our buildings. Students will not be let outside for lunch, recess or other activities. More information will be shared when it is available.





The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) issued an alert stating they are monitoring the situation and "currently there is no action needed on campus."

The Lolo School District sent a message to parents stating they are also under a perimeter lockdown until further notice. The message also states the move is a precautionary measure and that no threats have been made against Lolo School.

(first report: 10:50 a.m. - April 5, 2023)

MISSOULA - Hellgate High School has been locked down.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is asking families not to approach the school at this time.

Hellgate High School is currently in lockdown. Please do not approach the school at this time. Students and staff are safe. More information will be shared when available. — MCPS (@McpsMT) April 5, 2023

MCPS spokeswoman Tyler Christensen tells MTN News that students and staff are safe at this time.

