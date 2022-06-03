Moms Demand Action rallies in Billings for more gun laws

BILLINGS - Recent shootings across the country have brought out a concern to end gun violence.

Much of the debate and discussion center around potential gun laws.

A group that supports more gun legislation, Moms Demand Action, held a rally on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in Billings Thursday night.

The Billings chapter of Moms Demand Action is one of several that held rallies in Montana.

The group is asking for legislation that would require universal background checks and wants to support and contact elected and public officials who support more gun laws.

"We would like to gear up again for the next legislative session," said Ione Young, Billings chapter leader. "And see if we can't do something to prevent so many people from being killed."

Ione Young, Moms Demand Action Billings chapter leader. KTVQ photo

Young talked about what she and the group would like to see from Congress and the Montana Legislature.

"There are red flag laws that we would love to see in place," she said. "They help to identify people who are potentially going to be dangerous to themselves and others."

But some say these laws would not prevent the shootings.

"The people who are involved in those (shootings) bought their guns with background checks," said Gary Marbut, president of the Montana Shooting Sports Association. "They passed a background check. They just ignored all the laws against murder and mayhem."

KTVQ

Marbut leads the group based in Missoula and says the shootings happen in gun-free zones. And he adds that law-abiding citizens can stop gun violence.

"What it takes to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun," he said.

Marbut says one change that could be effective is eliminating those gun-free zones because right now shooters know they will be unopposed.

Meanwhile, Young says helping people with mental health problems and locking up guns and keeping them in a safe place would also help.

They disagree on the effects potential laws would have on the Second Amendment.

"The Second Amendment is about a well-regulated militia," Young said. "It's not about individuals being armed to the teeth."

"Any law that would be written to restrict the right to keep and bear arms is in violation of that prohibition in the constitution, of government assuming any authority over the right to keep and bear arms," Marbut said.