Montana announces new Department of Corrections director

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte has appointed Eric Strauss to head the Montana Department of Corrections. Strauss currently serves as deputy director of the department.

The leadership change announcement comes two months after the current director, Brian Gootkin, was nominated by President Trump to serve as a United States Marshal for the District of Montana.

“Eric has been a strong leader who will carry on Director Gootkin’s progress at the Department of Corrections,” Gianforte said in a press release. “He’s committed to overseeing the historic investments we’ve made into our correctional facilities and building the future of corrections in Montana. I’m grateful to Director Gootkin for his service to the State of Montana and I look forward to seeing what Eric accomplishes in this role.”

Strauss has served as deputy director for Corrections since December 2024. Before that, he was the administrator for the Employment Standards Division at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by Governor Gianforte’s trust in me to serve as the next Director of the Montana Department of Corrections,” Strauss said. “I want to thank Director Gootkin for his leadership and dedication to public safety and rehabilitation. I look forward to building on the Department’s strong foundation and working alongside our dedicated staff and community partners to ensure a safer, more effective corrections system for all Montanans.”

Strauss grew up in northeastern Montana. He is a graduate of the University of Montana, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a Master of Arts in Communication Studies.

