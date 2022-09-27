Montana bikers support Montana Hope Project

For some people, Saturdays are for sleeping in, but not for a group of Helena-area bikers—they got up early for a ride to benefit the Montana Hope Project.

The first-ever ride for a dream started at the Motherlode, and riders made stops at Jackson Creek Bar and Grill, Causeway Chalet Bar n Grill, Lakeside on Hauser, York Bar, the Glass Slipper Lounge and Grocery and VFW Post 10010.

It was a poker-run style event, meaning bikers make stops along the way and pick up poker cards. At the end of the run, whoever has the best hand at the end wins.

“I love runs and rallies,” event organizer Branden Songer said. “You get to meet some great people, you have a lot of fun.”

Songer said he got the idea for the Ride for a Dream when he looked to see what bike events are happening around Montana.

“Really, there’s only one local poker run, and I thought it would be kind of neat to have another local poker run,” Songer said.

This ride benefited the Montana Hope Project, a nonprofit Songer said he is a big fan of. Proceeds from the entry fee, 50-50 and raffle ticket sales went to the nonprofit.

The Montana Hope Project was started by a handful of Montana Highway Patrol troopers back in 1984. The nonprofit makes dreams come true for critically ill children in Montana. In the past, Montana Hope Project has granted wishes like a trip to Disney World, a Caribbean cruise and camping trips.

“That’s the thing about bikers, they are very generous people,” Songer said. “They are paying to ride today, they don’t necessarily have to pay to ride, but they are, and it’s all getting donated to a great cause.”

Songer said he plans to make the Ride for a Dream an annual event, and looks forward to next year.