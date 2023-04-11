Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants to raise funds for injured MHP trooper

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol is partnering with Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state to raise funds that will help support Trooper Lewis Johnson’s recovery.

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state will donate 20% of sales from all guests who display a flier found here on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Trooper Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries in February while law enforcement was apprehending a fleeing suspect near Eureka. He is recovering at a Colorado hospital doing daily physical and occupational therapy.

"The outpouring of support for Trooper Johnson from Montanans across the state has been incredible," MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. "It's great to see businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings rising up to help a law enforcement hero in our state, and I know this fundraiser will be a great success and mean a lot to Trooper Johnson and his family."

"Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to giving back to the local communities we serve, and we are excited to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family," David Moorhead, Director of Marketing at Anderson Management Group, said.

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants can be found in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, and Kalispell.