Montana chefs named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards

Six Montana chefs have been named as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard awards for Best Chef from the Mountain region.

Those six chefs are:

Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston

Brandon Cunningham, Social Haus, Greenough

Charley Graham, Little Star Diner, Bozeman

Walker Hunter, Brasserie Porte Rouge, Missoula

Lee Johnson, MontAsia, Fishtail

Nick Steen Gullings, Walkers Grill, Billings

One chef from Wyoming, Jason King of King Sushi in Jackson, was also nominated.

In addition, other chefs and eateries in Montana and Wyoming were named semifinalists in other categories:

The Horn & Cantle Saloon in Big Sky, Outstanding Bar

I-Ho Pomeroy, I-Ho’s Korean Grill in Bozeman, Outstanding Restaurateur

Shan in Bozeman, Best New Restaurant

Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyo., Outstanding Hospitality

The James Beard Awards aim to honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

