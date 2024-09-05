Montana communities pick up pieces after Tuesday evening's wind storm

BRIDGER — Communities in south-central Montana continued picking up the pieces after thousands of dollars in damage following Tuesday evening's wind storm.

“Forty-nine students, four classes, that’s a lot of kiddos that are gonna be disappointed," said Anna Blankenship, the preschool director of Our Savior Preschool in Laurel, where the school's $1,700 playground was uprooted and rendered unusable.

She said she has received approximately $240 in donations from the Laurel community to replace the playground.

“I’m still trying to figure out where to go from here," said Blankenship. "Funds are limited.”

Community members in Bridger said the storm was even more intense than what was seen in Laurel with downed power and phone lines.

"The wind pulled my front door open. Wind, dirt, everything flew in," said Tamy Ahumada, owner and operator of Hair Designs in Bridger. "I finally closed because there was no power.”

On Wednesday, a handful of Bridger residents said there are still people in the community without power. Cellular service is expected to be restored by Thursday at the earliest.

“We had a town council meeting last night with flashlights," said Shala Cullum. "There is no cell service. AT&T towers are down. So, that’s bad timing when you’re trying to call your insurance companies.”

She had most of a tree come down in her front yard, grazing her house and crushing her son's car.

"By having his car there, it created a buffer," said Cullum, "Four or five more feet down, I think it probably would’ve taken out the corner of my roof.”

Despite the things that need fixing, she spent Wednesday working.

"I’ve got bills to pay, and damages to a home, and probably have to figure out how to buy my son a new car," said Cullum.