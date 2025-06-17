Montana couple survives tree falling on camper in Miles City

A Billings couple is lucky to be alive after an extremely close call during a storm on Sunday.

On Monday, A KOA crew cleared a tree that fell onto a camper.

“We figured it was 20 tons probably fell on this trailer,” said T.J. Potts, Miles City KOA Campground owner.

See story on couple that survived tree falling on camper trailer:

Billings couple survives tree falling on camper in Miles City

Potts and his wife made sure everyone was OK when it was safe to check.

“It was horrendous,” Potts said. “Horrendous rain, winds. We couldn't even see. We live right there. We couldn't even see our building. The park was flooded. It was 1 inch and 3/4."

“We thought the storm was ending and then all of a sudden, the roof collapsed,” said Jane Harrell about the tree that fell on the trailer.

She was standing near a cupboard in the kitchen and her husband, Daren was sitting near a window.

“He got a log on his hands and his leg,” Jane said. “He does have some bruising and he's limping a little bit today. But I think it'll be a quick recovery.”

When Daren and Jane realized what happened, they went over to the door and it was stuck, so Darren had to kick it for them to get out

“It was jammed in there and I joked with my wife, I had to do the Hawaii 5-0 and kick in the door because yeah it was it was pretty tight,” Darren said.

Darren and Jane stayed at the KOA campground to celebrate Father's Day in Mile City with Jane's dad.

“I'm glad he didn't get really seriously hurt,” Lee Stowe said about his son-in-law Daren. “I was just thinking about where I was sitting and he was sitting there too. Same spot. You know, could have happened earlier.”

Stowe says the family canceled fishing because of that tree.

“Thank God that everything was good,” Stowe said.

While the trailer was crushed, it may have saved the Harrells’ lives.

"Oh yeah, definitely,” said Potts. “The structural integrity of the trailer for sure saved them.”

“We're just kind of a little stunned by what happened and still counting our blessings that we came out OK, just little scratches,” said Jane.