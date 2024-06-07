Watch Now
Montana DEQ: Be on the lookout for algal blooms

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is asking people to be on the lookout for algal blooms on Montana's lakes and reservoirs.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 07, 2024

The blooms occur when nutrient levels, sunlight or water temperature cause a rapid growth of blue-green algae.

On the water's surface, it looks like spilled paint, pea soup or grass clippings.

Blue-green algae can produce a harmful toxin that can result in serious illness in people and be fatal for pets and livestock.

The DEQ encourages people to report suspected algal blooms and check lakes and reservoirs before recreating.

