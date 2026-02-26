Montana extends deadline to apply for homestead and rental reduced property tax rates to March 20

HELENA — Montana homeowners get more time to apply for lower property tax rates

Montana homeowners now have more time to apply for reduced property tax rates after technical problems delayed the original deadline.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Revenue are extending the deadline to apply for the homestead and long-term rental reduced property tax rates to March 20.

The extension comes after technical problems with the state's online application portal, caused by a high volume of last-minute filings. Officials say no homeowner should be penalized by a technical glitch.

Online applications must be submitted by midnight on March 20 at homestead.mt.gov. Paper applications sent by mail must be postmarked by that same date.

“Our priority is to ensure that no Montanan is penalized due to technical difficulties with our filing systems, given the magnitude of last-minute applications,” said DOR Director Beatty. “We believe this has created extenuating circumstances that allow us to waive the application deadline until March 20. This extension provides homeowners and property managers an additional three weeks to ensure their information is submitted accurately.”

Long-term rental properties may also qualify if they are rented as a primary residence for at least seven months of the year in periods of 28 days or longer.

The state says nearly 80% of Montana homes will see a property tax cut under the new rates, with average savings of more than $500.

Some homeowners who claimed a property tax rebate in 2025 may be automatically enrolled for 2026.

Head on over to homestead.mt.gov for more information, to verify enrollment or to apply for the reduced rate.

