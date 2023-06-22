Montana family holds blood drives to help others in similar situations

HELENA — TroyStrong Red Cross blood drives are happening across Montana in June. The Ross family has organized these blood drives for the past six years.

Six years ago, Troy Ross was diagnosed with a rare immune disease. Over the course of a month, 75% of his blood supply had to be replaced.

This blood was available because of blood donors.

Nona Keeler, the Donor Recruitment Director for the Helena, Montana Red Cross, told me why the Ross family host these drives.

“From a place of gratitude, every summer they host blood drives to make sure we have a healthy blood supply for other families who are going through similar situations.”

Troy’s mom, Callie Ross, is proud her son can inspire people.

“So, it makes me proud that my little boy can be a catalyst for something that helps other people just like strangers helped him.”

On Wednesday, June 21, blood drives were held in Helena and Havre. Missoula and Great Falls blood drives are on Thursday June 22, and the last two in Dillon and Kalispell will be held on Tuesday, June 27,.

To donate blood at a future drive, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-red-cross to schedule an appointment.