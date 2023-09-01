Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says angler kills grizzly bear in self-defense in the Tom Miner Basin

BOZEMAN — An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP says the incident happened this past Wednesday on private land along Tom Miner Creek.

Two anglers were walking through dense vegetation when they were charged by the grizzly.

One of the anglers shot and killed the bear. No people were injured.

FWP says the adult male grizzly's behavior was likely defensive in the surprise, close encounter.

The incident is still under investigation.