Montana Food Bank Network receives 5,000-pound ground beef donation

Montana Food Bank Network received a donation of over 5,000 pounds of ground beef from Producer Partnership.

“This could not have come at a better time as food banks statewide are reporting more households needing food right now than what they witnessed during the peak of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” says Vice President and COO of Montana Food Bank Network, Brent Wesgram.

According to the release, the federally inspected beef is being distributed free of charge to network partners of food banks, food pantries, shelters, schools, and senior centers across Montana.

“The Producer Partnership is especially proud as this is our first donation completely processed through our non-profit owned and operated federally inspected facility. We look forward to the continued success of our partnership with MFBN and our producers as we continue to create a program to end hunger in Montana,” says Matt Pierson, President of Producer Partnership.

Producer Partnership has donated a total of 81,900 pounds of ground beef to date.