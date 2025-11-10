Montana gas prices drop 0.6¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dipped slightly over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average prices have dropped 0.6¢ per gallon over the last week to an average of $2.99 as of Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

Gas prices in Montana are 7.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has risen 4.8¢ over the past week to $3.03 per gallon as of Monday.

The national gas price average is 4.0¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stands 0.8¢ higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.71 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.54.