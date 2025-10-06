Montana gas prices drop 2.6¢ per gallon

MISSOULA - Gas prices have continued their recent downward trend in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average prices have fallen 2.6¢ per gallon over the last week to an average of $3.12 as of Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 12.7¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.1¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 0.3¢ over the past week to $3.08 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 10.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.7¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.85 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19.