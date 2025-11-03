Montana gas prices drop 2¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to fall in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average prices have dropped 2.0¢ per gallon over the last week to an average of $3.00 as of Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 10.5¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 9.1¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 1,4¢ over the past week to $2.99 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average has dropped 14.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.6¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.77 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.49.