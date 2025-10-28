Montana gas prices drop 4.3¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices are continuing to fall in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average prices have dropped 4.3¢ per gallon over the last week to an average of $3.02 as of Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 11.3¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 2.5¢ over the past week to $3.00 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average has dropped 10.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.4¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.78 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89.