Montana Highway Patrol continuing investigation into death of pedestrian in Lakeside

LAKESIDE – The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian that happened last month in Lakeside.

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson says a 57-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Nov. 12 at approximately 9 p.m.

The incident happened between the West Shore Community Library and Adams Street. Sgt. Nelson tells MTN News the victim was walking southbound when a vehicle nearly hit him.

"So that area there is actually a walking area. It's adjacent to the roadway is and there is some signage. It is difficult I mean, the biggest thing that I would tell your viewers in Montana is to if you're going to walk in those areas, always be aware of traffic," Sgt. Nelson advised. "Always wear something that is bright, something that is reflective is even better."

The victim then lost his footing and stumbled into the roadway where he was struck by a second vehicle. There was a third vehicle on the southbound shoulder that had its hazard lights on creating another distraction.

Sgt. Nelson says it’s a complex investigation involving three separate vehicles, but only one vehicle struck the victim. The roads were wet and there was limited visibility at the time of the incident.

"So, definitely our hearts go out to that family and individual that lost his life there in Lakeside. This has been a complex investigation. We had multiple vehicles, it was dark out," Sgt. Nelson told MTN News.

"We had the information that possibly another vehicle had struck this pedestrian prior to the individual that struck them and fatally struck them. We've been, in fact, even today are still conducting interviews on this motor vehicle crash," he continued.

The driver was not under the influence, according to Sgt. Nelson. He added that it’s still not clear if the pedestrian was under the influence as the MHP is waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

Sgt. Nelson says the Lakeside community has been critical to the investigation by providing information and supplying video of the incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report