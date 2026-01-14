Montana Highway Patrol now accepting digital IDs

HELENA — Montana Highway Patrol announced they now accept digital IDs on cellphones during traffic stops.

“Cause if you always have it on your phone, you probably have your phone with you more often than you do your ID,” said Montana Motor Vehicle Division administrator Laurie Bakri.

In August of 2025, Montana became the 19th state to authorize the use of digital driver's licenses at places like TSA or MVD exam stations. Now, the Montana Highway Patrol accepts them too.

Evan Charney, MTN News A Montana Highway Patrol trooper collecting identification data

With over 22,000 Montana users so far, MVD staff say this move aligns well with their goals.

“To move us into the future, to innovate, to provide modern technology, to provide better customer service,” Bakri said.

If you get pulled over by a trooper, you can show your digital ID on your phone through your Apple or Google Wallet, or on the Montana Mobile ID Verifier app. The trooper can then quickly scan your phone and process the information.

MVD staff say this new method is highly secure, and troopers receive the same information if it were a physical ID.

“You actually have to click and approve with your facial identification that yes, you want to give up this information to this law enforcement officer,” Bakri said. “And then it's encrypted on your phone, so only when you give the ability for somebody to read your information, can anybody get that information.”

Evan Charney, MTN News The verification step in the digital ID exchange with MHP, requiring the driver to confirm their identity via face ID verification

Right now, Montana is one of a few other states allowing digital IDs. The good news is that it’s optional, with the main goal of making it more convenient for both citizens and troopers.

MTN spoke with Helena residents downtown, and some say they believe it can be beneficial, so long as their privacy isn’t impacted.

“I don’t really have an issue with it,” said resident Steven Hoffa. “If it’s a convenience thing and it’s an optional thing, I don't think you’re taking anything away, to be honest with you. I think it's probably more convenient, so I'm with it.”

Right now, it's only the highway patrol that is accepting digital IDs, so be sure to keep carrying your driver's license with you.

Previous coverage on this story can be found here.