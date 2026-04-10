HELENA — Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers received Awards of Valor at the state Capitol on Thursday.

It's the highest award the agency gives, and it recognizes the troopers' heroism in the line of duty.

Just over a year ago, MHP pursued a man in Big Timber who was wanted on a warrant out of Nebraska for threatening to use bombs and explosives.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers receive Award of Valor

After calling for backup, Sgt. Barry Kilpela and trooper Justin Knapp conducted a pit maneuver to stop the suspect. The suspect opened fire at the troopers before they returned fire and shot him.

Now, a year later, the troopers were recognized for their actions with the Montana Highway Patrol’s highest award. The award of valor is rarely given out.

“When you’ve got bullets coming at you, and you still respond and take care of the threat to protect others, I don't know of another higher level of bravery that one can show than being shot at and still respond to protect others,” said MHP Colonel Kurt Sager.

Countless friends, family, and Montana Highway Patrol troopers filed into the Capitol to attend the ceremony. The award was last given out in the fall of 2025.

