President Trump announced nearly $700 million in new coal investments Thursday, invoking a Cold War-era law that grants him broad authority over domestic industries — but Montana was not among the 15 states included in the plan.

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Montana left out of $700 million coal investment plan, but industry leaders still celebrate

The announcement targets 10 states for direct investment to revitalize coal, with five additional states, including neighboring Wyoming, set to help supply some of that coal.

A proposed coal export terminal in Oakland, Calif., is a major component of the plan.

Parker Phipps, CEO of the Signal Peak Mine near Roundup, says Montana's absence from the list comes down to geography and logistics — Montana coal would not be shipped to the Oakland terminal the president referenced.

Despite being left out, many in Montana's coal country are enthusiastic about the broader direction of federal energy policy.

Jim Atchison, executive director for Southeastern Montana Development, says the excitement is widespread.

"I have never been more excited about the future of our part of the state, and most of that excitement is from future energy opportunities that are percolating right now, including additional coal," Atchison said.

Atchison says he is not alone in his enthusiasm for the president's announcement.

Colstrip Mayor John Williams pointed to the broader significance of coal for American energy.

"The continued importance of coal for the generation of power for all the people across the United States — the value is there, and it's recognized by President Trump," Williams said.

Williams says Montana ranks number one in the country for coal reserves.

Montana's coal industry has also seen other recent federal action.

The president announced the expansion of the Spring Creek mine in southern Montana last year and issued an executive proclamation last year allowing the Colstrip power plant to bypass strict standards that had threatened its closure.

Not everyone is celebrating.

Anne Hedges with the Montana Environmental Information Center expressed concern about what the push to revitalize coal means for the country's energy future.

"It's not going to solve the energy transition," Hedges said. "What this shows me is that there's an acknowledgement by this administration that coal can't compete in an open marketplace."

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