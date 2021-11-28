Montana Millionaire: 'early bird' ticket worth $25K announced

GREAT FALLS — If you bought ticket number 200154 in the Montana Millionaire raffle, today is a good day - that was the number drawn for Friday's "early bird" drawing, and it is worth $25,000.
The Montana Lottery drew the winning number on Friday morning; the ticket was sold at a Smoker Friendly shop in Billings.
There will be one more "early bird" drawing worth $15,000 on Friday, December 17.
The grand prize drawing will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28.
Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days - sales started on Monday, November 1, and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Saturday, November 6.
Tickets were $20 each, and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. Last year, there were 180,000 tickets available, and they sold out on November 23.
The biggest change from years past: this year, the annual event will feature two million-dollar grand prizes.
Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings