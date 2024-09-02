Montana, Montana State flip spots in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State flipped places in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll. The Bobcats are now ranked third and the Grizzlies fourth in the latest rankings, which were released Monday.

South Dakota State and North Dakota State, which started their 2024 seasons with losses to FBS Oklahoma State and Colorado, respectively, are still ranked Nos. 1 and 2. The Jackrabbits (36), Bison (11), Bobcats (eight) and Grizzlies (one) each received first-place votes.

Montana State is the only 2-0 team in the poll, as the Bobcats got the FCS level's only win over an FBS opponent when they rallied past New Mexico in Week 0 and then dominated Utah Tech 31-7 last week.

Montana is 1-0 after grinding out a hard-fought 29-24 win over Missouri State. The Griz face another challenge this week when they travel to North Dakota, which is ranked 23rd after opening its season with a 21-3 loss at Iowa State.

Villanova (1-0) is ranked fifth, followed by South Dakota (1-0), Idaho (0-1), Sacramento State (0-1), Central Arkansas (0-1) and Southern Illinois (0-1) to complete the top 10. View the complete poll.

Big Sky Conference members Idaho and Sac State both hung with FBS opponents last week to remain steady in the poll at No. 7 and No. 8. The Vandals stayed within one score of No. 3 Oregon most of the game before ultimately losing 24-14. The Hornets took a 24-21 lead to the fourth quarter at San Jose State but gave up 21 unanswered points in a 42-24 loss.

Also ranked from the Big Sky are UC Davis (0-1) and Weber State (0-1). Davis stayed at No. 18 after a 31-13 loss at California, while Weber State fell two spots to No. 24 after a 35-3 loss at Washington.

Eastern Washington (1-0) is in the "others receiving votes" category.