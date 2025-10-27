Montana nonprofit begins offering free weekend meals amid threat of SNAP benefits loss

BILLINGS— A Billings nonprofit began offering free weekend meals last Saturday with the hope to cushion community members if they lose their SNAP benefits in November.

Montana Rescue Mission is providing hot dinners to the public at their 2822 Minnesota Ave location on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

Billings nonprofit begins offering free weekend meals amid threat of SNAP benefits loss

“The need is great right now, given the economy, the recent loss of SNAP benefits for the month of November. There are going to be people that need an extra meal,” said the nonprofit’s program director, Joanna King.

The threat of SNAP benefits loss in November is due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Vanessa Willardson Joanna King

“As a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has directed states to stop the issuance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the month of November until further notice. This means that you may not receive SNAP benefits for November, even if you are authorized to receive them,” said a written statement on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service’s website.

King estimates the organization will serve dinner to 170 to 200 people per weekend but predicts that number could increase if the benefits are disrupted.

“I think what we're gonna see in the next month is a lot more people coming to us for emergency shelter or coming to us for these free meals,” she said.

Vanessa Willardson Making Saturday's dinner

The organization plans to continue the weekend meals for the foreseeable future.

According to Food Services Director Glen Pellett, the food has received positive reviews.

“The word's getting out, and we've gotten a lot of compliments for the food,” he said.

Vanessa Willardson Glen Pellett

Pellett helps create the menus for the organization every week.

“I have a wonderful crew, wonderful staff, and they're very talented, and they have beautiful hearts and are here for the right reasons,” he added.

People can help feed those in need at Montana Rescue Mission through signing up to volunteer or donating.