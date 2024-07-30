Montana psychiatrist warns excessive heat could impact mental health

BILLINGS — When temperatures reach over 100 degrees, excessive heat can take a toll on one's physical and mental health, something Billings Pioneer Park visitors like Jenna Asbill and Damon Wojciechowski can relate to. One Billings psychiatrist explains the impact high temperatures can have on the mind and body.

Lovell, Wyoming resident Asbill took comfort from the over 100-degree weather in a shaded spot as she watched her daughter Lily play at Pioneer Park recently.

"‘It makes you irritated and you know, very irritable, and it's, yes, it just, it feels like everything's kind of closing in because you're warm all the time,” said Asbill.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Jenna Asbill and her daughter Lily spend time together at Billings Pioneer Park.

Billings resident Wojciechowski noticed the heat as he was practicing yoga in the park.

“It can make me irritable. The heat, yes, definitely can make me a little curt, I would say," Wojciechowski said.

There's a reason why everyone has their own uncomfortable reaction.

“None of us are used to sitting in a temperature of 106 degrees,” said Dr. Eric Arzubi of Billings Frontier Psychiatry Wednesday.

Arzubi said it's all about the three Ss: stress, serotonin, and sleep.

“Excessive heat can actually cause a stress response in our bodies," Arzubi said.

In high temperatures, the brain realizes something's wrong and produces cortisol, the body's stress hormone, and adrenaline.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Dr. Eric Arzubi of Billings Frontier Psychiatry

“People might feel extra anxious or worried, irritable, angry. And people who already have mental health problems will actually sometimes have their symptoms get worse," said Arzubi.

Excessive heat also messes with serotonin levels in the brain.

"And that also causes, you know, variabilities in mood and anxiety," Arzubi said. "Remember it's not you. There's an extra factor here that's making things worse and it will pass."

Limiting time in the sun and maximizing time in places that have air conditioning and other people, will help. Arzubi suggested taking a stroll through places like libraries or grocery stores.

“I think the other thing is to check in on other people. So if you, if you know someone who might be living alone or may not have AC is reach out. Take him, take him out," added Arzubi.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Billings resident Damon Wojciechowski

Asbill and Wojciechowski have their own tricks to beat the heat.

"Exercise helps with your serotonin too," Asbill said.

"Take a deep breath in through the nose and out to the mouth, maybe do that like three times. That right there does a nice little reset for me," said Wojciechowski.