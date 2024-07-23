Montana residents react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 election

BILLINGS — Just months before voters head to the polls, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of his re-election bid against former president Donald Trump.

"I think he put the good of the country over himself,” said Billings resident Gerald Kesslar. "I was just relieved. It was long overdue. I mean, I like Biden, I think he's done a good job. It's time to rest on his laurels and pass it on."

Biden's decision came after many Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, publicly said they did not think he could win in November.

“I was relieved because it was inevitable,” said Billings resident Robert Kelleher. “I think we have a shot at beating Donald Trump this time, whereas before with President Biden, it was very dubious.”

Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be the favorite now to replace Biden's name on the ballot, after getting an endorsement from the president.

“I’m just thrilled that Kamala is going to step in and hopefully, potentially run the country,” said Dianne Lewis.

According to a CBS polltaken after the attempted assassination of the former president, Trump was favored over Biden among likely voters, 52% to 47%. In comparison, Harris trailed Trump by three points, 51% to 48%.

After the presidential debate last month between Biden and Trump, a Fox News poll had Trump leading both Biden and Kamala by one point.

“I don’t think it’s good for the country that he just quit that quickly. I’m a Trump supporter, but I feel like he just kind of checked out for the rest of his presidency,” said Thomas Fischer. “I don’t think that Kamala is absolutely prepared or close to ready to run this country. So, yeah, I think the choice is really clear right now.”