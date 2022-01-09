Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrating 50th Anniversary

BOZEMAN - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is bringing in the New Year with their 50th Anniversary with a new touring winter show: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] [revised].

Jane McDonald | KBZK

Beginning back in the 1970s, a group of three actors would perform Shakespeare plays to small communities in Montana. Over the years, it’s estimated that the company has performed for about 1,500,000 people across five states.

Kevin Asselin, the artistic director, began his journey in 2002 with Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, but as an actor.

“We find it’s our responsibility to find ways to unlock the language and allow the human condition to rise to the surface so we can continue to connect with our audiences for the next fifty years,” Asselin said.

The new production of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: [abridged] [revised] ’, will be the first time the company takes their winter show on the road, performing at the Montana State University Black Box Theater, and then hitting the road.

Riley O’Toole is an actor and tour manager for Montana Shakespeare in the Park and relishes the moment between himself and the audience.

“It’s so special to reach out to these small communities that don’t get reached by the arts or touring productions,” O’Toole said, “This past summer we had people that are bringing their grandchildren—because they came when they were kids in the 70s.”

Opening night will be at the Black Box Theater, in Bozeman, January 20th.