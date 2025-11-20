Montana SNAP recipients fear added red tape could reduce benefits

BILLINGS — Some SNAP recipients in Montana fear reduced benefits could come with stricter requirements from the federal government.

The potential changes include a lengthier recertification, which happens twice a year for SNAP recipients, including in December.

The recertification comes at a time when many Montana residents are still recovering from a couple weeks without SNAP, which was not funded during the government shutdown.

"I'm still playing catch-up," Billings mother, Stacey Winkle, said. "I had to find what bills I could pay the bare minimum on and still make sure that my daughter ate."

Winkle is among the many who are still recovering.

"The government opened back up, and SNAP has returned, but I still have bare shelves," Winkle said.

Winkle is still left with questions after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins said additional work requirements will be included in the upcoming recertification, in an effort she said to cut back on waste and fraud.

Thousands of Montanans received a letter stating that if the proper forms and interview were not completed by Dec. 15, they could see a delay or loss of SNAP.

"It is challenging, and I'm kind of stressing about it," Winkle said.

Local businesses are also feeling the aftermath of the SNAP reductions. In Worden, Project Merc owner Michael Reiter said business slumped when the program wasn't available.

"We saw an impact on our sales of the staple goods," Reiter said. "Fresh meats, fresh produce, milk, cheese, sales were down in that area."

Reiter said the customer count dropped by 15 percent during the first two weeks of November, and he bought less inventory during that time.

"We had to back off of fresh produce, fresh meat, fresh milk, just because there is that impact," Reiter said.

Reiter said that since the government reopened, life has begun to feel more normal.

"We're starting to see our normal customers go through the store again," Reiter said. "Our produce order was bigger on Tuesday."

While SNAP changes are likely on the way, Winkle said she'll be grateful for whatever benefits she receives.

"Even if the re-application causes a lower benefit, I'm grateful to have something," Winkle said. "I mean, everything helps right now."