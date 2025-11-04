Montana State Prison water system fully restored after outage

DEER LODGE — Montana State Prison received clearance from state environmental officials Sunday to resume normal water operations throughout the facility, ending a weeks-long water emergency that disrupted operations and prompted an extensive emergency response.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality rescinded the final boil water advisory for the prison's F Unit after water samples taken Oct. 27-28 showed acceptable results. Additional testing conducted on Nov. 1 in the Food Factory and both high-security and low-security dining rooms confirmed the water meets safety standards for consumption.

"This outcome is the result of a tremendous group effort, and we are thankful to everyone who played a role in helping us continue operations throughout this challenging situation," Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said.

The water crisis began Oct. 10 when the prison lost water service in its secure compound, affecting showers, toilets and sinks throughout the facility. State corrections officials and other agencies immediately deployed emergency resources, including bottled water, portable toilets, temporary showers, dry shower kits and hand-washing stations to maintain basic sanitation and operations.

Multiple leaks were discovered in the prison's aging water infrastructure, prompting corrections officials to develop plans for a complete system replacement. The 2025 Montana Legislature allocated $21 million through House Bill 5 to fund new water infrastructure that will serve both existing prison structures and new units currently under construction.

DOC staff are working with Sletten Construction, DLR Group, and the Montana Department of Administration's Architecture and Engineering team to develop construction plans for the replacement system. Crews will begin installing flow meters and replacing supply lines to water tanks while contractors map plans for the broader system overhaul.

The Department of Environmental Quality will review engineering designs for the new water system to ensure compliance with state standards for water treatment and infrastructure design.

