Montana State University 2022 Spring Rodeo to take place April 7-10

BOZEMAN — The 2022 Montana State University Spring Rodeo will run Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The action will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with performance rounds. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will start at 10 a.m., and performance rounds will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the short-go performance will kick off at 1 p.m.

The four-day rodeo will feature 39 MSU students competing on the men’s and women’s rodeo teams. MSU will compete against eight other Big Sky regional teams: Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana Tech, MSU Northern, UM Western, University of Montana, University of Providence and Northwest College.

Bobcat rodeo team’s new head coach, Kyle Whitaker, said it’s an exciting time for the teams.

“We’re competing at a historic venue with deep Montana cowboy roots,” Whitaker said. “This year is a great chance for people to see the women's team defend their national championship title.”

The Montana State University women's team captured its third national championship as well as an individual title in barrel racing and a share of the all-around title at the College National Finals Rodeo last June.

For those who want to watch at home, the rodeo will be livestreamed. Links to watch can be found on the MSU Rodeo website, its Facebook page, ESPN+ (TV provider subscription required) or the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse website.

Tickets cost $8 for students (age 3 to college), $15 for general admission and $18 for reserved seating. Children ages 2 and under are free if sitting on a guardian's lap. For tickets, call 406-994-2287. For more information, visit the MSU Rodeo Facebook page or the MSU Rodeo website at montana.edu/rodeo/springrodeo.html