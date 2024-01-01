Montana State women defeat Weber State 57-43, head into New Year undefeated in Big Sky play

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team advanced to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play Sunday with a 57-43 win over Weber State.

Fifth-year guard Madison Hall led all scorers with 13 points. Senior guard Katelynn Limardo followed with 12 and notched 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Marah Dykstra and freshman guard Natalie Picton each added 10 to the score.

For full highlights from this game, click the video above.

The Bobcats are back at home at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday versus North Dakota State for the Summit League Challenge. The men's basketball team will follow at 7:30 p.m. against Oral Roberts.

MSU's women return to conference play Jan. 11 at Northern Arizona.