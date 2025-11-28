Montana State's Brent Vigen says he's staying as Bobcats football coach

Montana State University football coach Brent Vigen announced Wednesday he is staying in Bozeman.

The Bobcat coach, who led his team to a second consecutive Big Sky Conference title this season, wrote on social media that he spoke with the school's athletics director, Leon Costello, and chose to remain in place.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to keep leading this team and to continue this journey as the head football coach," Vigen wrote in a statement posted on Montana State social media platforms.

Vigen recently earned his third Big Sky Coach of the Year award after leading the Bobcats to the No. 2 seed in the upcoming FCS playoffs. The Cats will play the winner of the Yale-Youngstown State game on Dec. 6 in Bozeman.

According to multiple media reports, Vigen was a finalist for the head coaching job at Oregon State University.

At Montana State, Vigen has compiled 57-12 overall record, including a 37-3 record in Big Sky play. He guided the Bobcats to the FCS national championship game in 2024.