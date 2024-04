MISSOULA — The federal Office of Surface Mining has announced more than $124 million to clean up and reclaim abandoned coal mines.

The money will be distributed to states and tribal nations and comes in part from a fee collected on all coal produced in the United States.

Montana will receive $2.3 million in funding and the Crow Tribe will receive around $190,000.

Additional money is allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program.