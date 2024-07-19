Watch Now
Montana unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jul 19, 2024

HELENA — Montana's unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in June, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Friday. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate rose to 4.1%.

The state's jobless rate was unchanged as total employment and the number of people in the labor force rose together in June.

Payroll employment showed steady gains, adding 1,600 jobs in June, with the Professional and Business Services leading private sector gains, a news release states.

Healthcare and transportation were also significant contributors to employment growth in June, which offset a drop in leisure and hospitality, mining, and construction employment.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers declined 0.1% in June, on a seasonally adjusted basis, for a 12-month change of 3.0%.

The lowest unemployment rate in June was 1.9% in Fallon County while Big Horn County saw the highest unemployment rate at 5.9%.

  
Unemployment Rate 
Employment 
Rank 
County 
Current Unemployment Rate 
Change over Year 
Current Employment 
Job Change from Last Year 

Fallon 
1.9 
0.3 
1,643 
18 

Powder River 

0.2 
1,021 
35 

Prairie 
2.3 
0.5 
649 


McCone 
2.4 
0.6 
992 
33 

Daniels 
2.5 
0.7 
843 
-8 

Gallatin 
2.5 
0.5 
80,787 
1699 

Sweet Grass 
2.5 
0.7 
1,932 
22 

Meagher 
2.6 
-0.1 
952 
50 

Treasure 
2.6 
0.5 
334 

10 
Park 
2.7 
0.4 
10,864 
188 
10 
Sheridan 
2.7 
0.9 
1,742 
30 
12 
Wibaux 
2.8 
0.6 
421 
-14 
13 
Beaverhead 
2.9 
0.5 
5,173 
114 
13 
Carter 
2.9 
0.9 
708 
61 
13 
Custer 
2.9 
0.2 
6,119 
81 
13 
Garfield 
2.9 
0.2 
748 
66 
13 
Liberty 
2.9 
0.4 
1,008 
20 
13 
Valley 
2.9 
0.6 
3,902 
-26 
19 
Deer Lodge 

0.4 
5,389 
49 
19 
Stillwater 

0.4 
5,195 
-85 
21 
Fergus 
3.1 
0.6 
5,797 
39 
21 
Lewis and Clark 
3.1 
0.6 
38,144 
105 
23 
Chouteau 
3.2 
0.2 
2,510 
17 
23 
Madison 
3.2 
0.8 
4,588 
199 
23 
Teton 
3.2 
0.5 
2,777 

26 
Carbon 
3.3 
0.7 
5,748 
-20 
26 
Jefferson 
3.3 
0.6 
6,026 
34 
26 
Missoula 
3.3 
0.7 
68,156 
-356 
26 
Powell 
3.3 
0.7 
2,895 
-168 
26 
Richland 
3.3 
0.6 
5,393 
-142 
31 
Cascade 
3.4 
0.7 
38,637 
11 
31 
Dawson 
3.4 
0.5 
4,115 
-54 
31 
Hill 
3.4 
0.6 
7,428 
-32 
31 
Ravalli 
3.4 
0.6 
21,901 
205 
31 
Toole 
3.4 
1.3 
2,043 
-26 
31 
Yellowstone 
3.4 
0.8 
86,014 
-875 
37 
Petroleum 
3.5 
0.2 
275 

38 
Broadwater 
3.7 
0.6 
2,776 
19 
38 
Flathead 
3.7 
0.7 
53,819 
1009 
38 
Judith Basin 
3.7 
1.2 
955 
21 
38 
Musselshell 
3.7 
0.9 
2,354 
-7 
42 
Golden Valley 
3.9 
1.3 
373 

42 
Lake 
3.9 
0.6 
14,264 
180 
42 
Silver Bow 
3.9 
0.6 
17,714 
221 
45 
Phillips 
4.1 
-0.1 
1,724 
15 
46 
Pondera 
4.2 
1.2 
2,614 
19 
47 
Granite 
4.4 
1.3 
1,689 

47 
Rosebud 
4.4 
0.7 
3,559 
93 
47 
Wheatland 
4.4 
0.5 
747 
29 
50 
Roosevelt 
4.8 
0.9 
4,181 
-7 
51 
Blaine 
4.9 
1.4 
2,054 
-17 
52 
Sanders 
5.1 
1.1 
5,365 

53 
Glacier 
5.4 

5,846 
102 
54 
Lincoln 
5.6 
1.4 
8,490 
24 
54 
Mineral 
5.6 
1.9 
1,823 
-36 
56 
Big Horn 
5.9 
1.4 
4,321 
-142 

Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank
County
Current Unemployment Rate
Change over Year
Current Employment
Job Change from Last Year
1
Flathead
4.2
0.8
14,008
159
2
Fort Peck
5.9
1.1
3,766
-7
3
Blackfeet
7.8
0.1
4,109
69
4
Crow
8.8
1.9
2,239
-69
5
Northern Cheyenne
10.7
1.8
1,230
7
5
Fort Belknap
10.7
2.1
677
-5
7
Rocky Boy's
10.8
1.2
1,082
-1
