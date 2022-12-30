Montana VA: Remember vets before setting off NYE fireworks

HELENA — It's out with the old and in with the new, but before you set off any fireworks this New Year's Eve, the Montana VA Health Care System encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

According to a release, many people are not aware that a New Year’s celebration could affect others, and a conversation is the simplest way to start that awareness and support people with PTSD.

“Any celebration that includes fireworks can create be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because fireworks create sights, sounds and smells that can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety” explained Montana VA’s Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Services, Dr. Robert Connell. “The sudden, sharp explosions of unexpected fireworks can create a state of hyperawareness and hypervigilance for Veterans with PTSD.”

“We encourage all Montanans, and especially non-Veterans, who look to celebrate the holiday with fireworks to be conscientious and thoughtful of their Veteran neighbors,” said Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “Every Montanan can and should help Veterans with PTSD avoid surprise fireworks. If you plan to light fireworks, be considerate and have a conversation with your neighbors and let them that you would like to set off fireworks. Fireworks are expected on New Years eve, but not at 2:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. in the days before and after.”

For Veterans who have PTSD, these tips and resources can help: