Montana veteran gets hunt of a lifetime from donated moose tag

BILLINGS — Army veteran Chris Grudzinski never expected his dream hunt would become an opportunity to give back to his fellow service members.

“It was a dream come true. It was awesome,” Grudzinski said Tuesday.

The hunt happened after fellow veteran Steve Earle donated his coveted Montana moose tag through the Montana Fish, Parks and Wildlife Purple Heart program.

Watch Chris Grudzinski talk about his trip of a lifetime:

Billings veteran gets hunt of a lifetime through donated moose tag

Earle waited 26 years to receive the tag.

When the tag was sent to the Big Sky Warrior Outreach Program, the group's president, David Bradley, said Grudzinski was the perfect fit.

“He's continued to give back to the veteran community. So, we were just very honored to host him,” Bradley said.

The outreach program takes veterans on outdoor experiences several times throughout the year.

For Grudzinski, the hunt in southwestern Montana exceeded his expectations.

“It was hands down, I mean, from every hunt that I've ever done before, this one takes a cake that it was, it obviously had to be meant to happen because it could not have been easier,” Grudzinski said.

Grudzinski said that five days were allotted for the hunt and within the first half of the day, they were able to get the moose.

“To think that we could get a moose in half a day is kind of crazy to me because, you know, it's a once-in-a-lifetime tag, basically,” Bradley said.

Grudzinski said the experience went beyond the hunt itself.

“It's not so much a feeling of shooting it as the fact, the opportunity, what it took, the opportunity that I was given, and everybody involved,” Grudzinski said. “Harvesting this animal was getting that gratitude that I was feeling and showing everybody the thank you by providing this animal with the gift that they were given me, that I was able to harvest it.”

Now, a week after the hunt, Grudzinski is preparing to take 300 pounds of meat to Missoula for Earle.

“We're going to fill his freezer with the moose from his tag that I had the opportunity to get the privilege,” Grudzinski said.

Grudzinski said that any meat that can’t fit into Earle’s freezer will go to other veterans through the veteran’s meat locker gift bags.

“I'm sharing it with all the veterans that are fortunate enough to come and get some meat from the meat giveaways,” Grudzinski said.

For Grudzinski, the gesture represents his appreciation for all involved.

"Being able to give back to those that have served and help with the families to know that this is a gratitude for their service, all those ranchers, everybody involved, it just, I hope they feel what I feel, and that it is so grateful for their service, and this is how we thank them by giving back," Grudzinski said.