(Editor's Note: Montana Western athletics press release)

DILLON — The Sports & Activities Complex project at the University of Montana Western recently achieved a major milestone due to recent fundraising gifts totaling $1 million. These latest donations bring the total to $3.2M funds raised, initiating the land transfer and project design.

The Sports & Activities Complex will be built on 14 acres of land adjacent to campus that John and Phyllis Erb pledged to the university in 2019. As part of the pledge, the Erbs included a fundraising challenge that provided the momentum to launch the fundraising efforts.

The Erbs' vision is the establishment of a space that will benefit not only the students at Montana Western, but also the youth in Beaverhead County, in addition to the Montana Youth Challenge Academy cadets.

"The Erbs' pledge was the catalyst for this project," said Montana Western Chancellor Michael Reid. "We are so grateful for their generosity and shared vision that creating a facility like this on campus would be transformative for both the university and our community."

The recent support includes a $500,000 gift from the Baty family and a $200,000 combined gift from Jennifer Johnson and Greg and Tracy Johnson. Beaverhead Motors also pledged $100,000 to the project. These recent generous gifts combined with earlier leadership pledges of $100,000 from Pioneer Federal Savings & Loan, Matt and Jenny Blades and a $225,000 gift from the Harrington family bring the total raised to $3.2 million which fulfills the 2019 fundraising challenge and ensures the $4 million project will move forward.

"We are very excited about the community's response to this project," said Roxanne Engellant, Executive Director of the University of Montana Western Foundation. "The support is a clear indication that people believe in Montana Western and are willing to invest in its future. Due to our generous donors, in just three months, we were able to achieve the next milestone in the project."

The new complex will be available to continue the long-lasting relationship with Beaverhead County High School with the opportunity to host high school games and events for other organizations upon completion.

"This project is as much for our entire community as it is for Montana Western," said UMW Director of Athletics, Michael Feuling. "We look forward to welcoming the community and new generations of Bulldogs to campus to experience this incredible facility."

To view the current donor wall contributors or for more information on supporting Montana Western's Sports & Activities Complex, scholarships and academic programs, please contact the University of Montana Western Foundation at 406-683-7305 or visit tinyurl.com/SupportUMW.