As temperatures drop and daylight shortens in Great Falls, many people will start feeling the effects not just in their routines, but in their mood. Seasonal depression is more than just the winter blues — it's a type of depression that develops during the fall months and lifts as spring arrives.

Emily Comstock, a physician assistant at the Great Falls Clinic's Family Practice Department, says the symptoms are serious and shouldn't be ignored.

"Common symptoms are feeling sad, depressed, most of the day, every day. Feeling anxious, having a difficult time sleeping. Having a difficult time concentrating. Losing interest in things that you normally enjoy. Feeling irritable. Feeling hopeless or worthless. Craving carbohydrates. Feeling fatigued. Having lack of energy," Comstock said.

Shiksha Mahtani spoke with a Great Falls physician's assistant about ways to manage seasonal depression - watch the video here:

Montana winter brings increased seasonal depression risk

Montana's northern location makes residents especially vulnerable to seasonal affective disorder.

"We know that this is much more common in the northern latitudes because of the darkness. There are many reasons why sunlight impacts our mood. And, we spend a lot of times indoors, not getting exposed to the sunlight," Comstock explained. "We know that sunlight has direct impact on very important brain chemicals like serotonin and melatonin, which can impact our mood and how we feel as far as our energy levels."

Women ages 18 to 30 are most affected by seasonal depression. If left untreated, the condition can become serious.

"It definitely can go from, you know, mild to becoming a more major depression to the point where people could become suicidal. So it can be very serious," Comstock said.

However, there are proactive steps people can take to stay ahead of seasonal depression.

"Getting outside every day is really important, even if it's cloudy. Eating nutritious meals, even though right now our bodies are craving sweet and starchy foods. Exercising. And the goal is at least 30 minutes, three days per week because that really does help to combat stress and anxiety. Making sure that you're still getting out and connecting with friends and social networks. All of those things can be very helpful in treating seasonal affective depression," Comstock said.

Comstock also recommends bright light therapy and vitamin D supplements for managing symptoms.

If you're experiencing symptoms of seasonal depression, don't wait to get help.

"First and foremost, I would encourage them to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider to talk about treatment options. I would just encourage people to be aware that we're all at risk for seasonal affective disorder as we are in our winter months here in Montana. That we should think about being proactive to prevent the development of this condition," Comstock said.

Experts say with the right tools and support, seasonal depression doesn't have to define your winter. Help is available locally through healthcare providers and mental health resources.

This broadcast news story has been lightly edited for online publication with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.