Montanans hit with fake 'DMV' text messages

GREAT FALLS — Another text message scam has been making the rounds in Montana.

Several people have reported receiving the bogus message, which tells the person that they have an outstanding traffic ticket and could face serious penalties if it isn't paid.

The fake message states:

Montana Department of Vehicles (DMV) Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on June 10. Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket. In accordance with Montana State Administrative Code 15C-16.003, if you do not complete payment by June 9, 2025, we will take the following actions:

Report to the DMV violation database Suspend your vehicle registration starting June 10 Suspend driving privileges for 30 days Transfer to a toll booth and charge a 35% service fee You may be prosecuted and your credit score will be affected Pay Now: https://mdt-mt.gov-tuex.icu/portal

There are several "red flags" that indicate this message is fake.

First, there is no "Montana State Administrative Code 15C-16.003."

Second, there is no "DMV" in Montana - in some states, DMV means Department of Motor Vehicles, but in Montana, the agency responsible for such matters is the MVD - Motor Vehicle Division.

Third - there are no toll booths in Montana.

And fourth, the website ends with .icu - which is not an official Montana website, nor is it the website of any government agency in Montana.

Similar spam messages have been received in other states, too.

So if you receive this text message (or have a family member or friend who gets it) don't believe it - just delete it.

You can also report the spam message to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.