Montanans share advice for hiring contractors after large hailstorms

SHEPHERD — Now that the severe storms have left southeast Montana, many homeowners now have to turn their attention to repairing property damage created by fast winds and hail.

Repairing that damage, for many, often entails hiring a contractor to do the job.

MTN spoke with a Shepherd homeowner and a local contractor to learn how to avoid getting scammed by shady contractors.

In some parts of Shepherd on Wednesday, hail is still on the ground, and many trees have lost their leaves, almost resembling winter.

"It's been historic for sure," said Shepherd resident Jeff Greenfield.

Greenfield told MTN on Wednesday that the worst of Monday night's storm lasted about 30 minutes. The long hailstorm chipped paint on the siding of his house, dented his camper, and tore leaves off of his 30-year-old trees.

Greenfield said he's looking to hire a contractor to repair his home. After 42 years at the property, he needs a little help with the repairs.

"I was here yesterday, and no less than eight vehicles driving by, dropping off pamphlets," he said.

According to Greenfield, several roof-repairing and construction companies have been door-knocking in his Shepherd neighborhood, offering their services to repair the damage. MTN asked if he had any advice to newer residents when hiring a contractor.

"If you don't know the name of the contractor, don't hire him," he said.

Greenfield said the contractor he's hiring has worked with him before. He said that it's important to trust the contractor, and if possible, have a pre-existing relationship with the company. He also recommends local businesses.

"Know the names," said Greenfield.

Along with Greenfield's warnings, Hardin local contractor, David "Trey" Rickett has his own advice.

"If a whole house is destroyed and you come in as a one-man-crew, that might be something to think of," said Rickett on Wednesday.

Rickett owns Eye On Construction, a personal residential contracting business for southeastern Montana.

He's a third-generation contractor, and Rickett said he started his own business after working at larger construction companies. After the large storms in the region, he's now offering to expand his schedule to help families in need, as well as offer advice to avoid scams when hiring a contractor.

"I've had a lot of people here in Hardin come up, a couple in the Pryor area. I just have a feeling it's going to get worse as the insurance adjusters come in," he said.

Rickett spent Wednesday observing damages at a family's home in Hardin, whose house has multiple broken windows and hail damage to the house's vinyl. Rickett had a pre-existing relationship with this family.

Rickett said he works alongside the homeowners' insurance company when fixing property damage.

He said it's important to remember that local contractors purchase their own supplies before doing the job. Rickett said only in rare circumstances will payment be made before the job, and he said in those circumstances it's only a partial payment.

"For the most part, I take (all the supplies cost) up front, and then it comes back on the back end of it," he said.

For families, like the Greenfields, Rickett at Eye On Construction is available during the summer in between Billings and Forsyth, but he also offers services in Lodge Grass and Lame Deer.

"Pray for the people of eastern Montana right now. It's devastating," he said.

Rickett can be reached via phone at (406) 599-9406 or email at drickett.eyeonconstruction@gmail.com.