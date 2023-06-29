Montana's U.S. Senators want answers about the raid on a Great Falls gun shop

Both of Montana's U.S. Senators want answers after a Highwood Creek Outfitters in Great Falls was raided by armed federal agents on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D) sent a letter to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) asking for answers about the investigation at the gun shop.

Tester emphasized that more transparency around the incident is needed to ensure a Montana small business is treated fairly.

He also said that there are concerns about the lack of notice and information sharing with local law enforcement ahead of the search.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R) also sent a letter to the IRS asking for more information about the incident. He wrote:

According to the owner and local reporting on the event, 20 armed federal agents entered the store, remained on the premises for several hours, and confiscated several boxes worth of documents. Among the documents reportedly seized were Firearms Transaction Records (ATF Form 4473) that contain the personally identifiable information (PII) of prospective firearm purchasers. With the PII of an unknown number of Montanans potentially collected by your agents, the store’s customers and the community are rightfully concerned. As a result, local law enforcement has been inundated with calls and inquiries seeking information they are unable to provide.

Click here to read the letter from Tester. Click here to read the letter from Daines.

At this point, we do not know of any criminal charges against Van Hoose, nor the reason for the investigation. We will update you if we get more information.

(JUNE 15, 2023) A Great Falls gun shop owner says he was targeted by federal agents Wednesday. In fact, he claims that he's been in the crosshairs of the government for a couple of years now.

WATCH:

Great Falls man doesn't know why IRS raided his business

“At 7:30, I came in and they pulled in behind me with 20 heavily armed agents,” said Tom Van Hoose, the owner of Highwood Creek Outfitters.

Van Hoose says for two years his Highwood Creek Outfitters gun shop has been the subject of surveillance by state and federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the State of Montana and now the Internal Revenue Service.

“The fact that they think we make so much money as a gun business that they had to come investigate all the thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars whatever it is we supposedly absconded with, anybody that knows the margins in the gun business knows they’re not that high,” said Van Hoose.

Van Hoose says all he was told is that his business had been reported. He doesn’t know by whom, or the reason. He thinks it’s part of a nationwide pattern and feels it’s political.

“I can only assume that it’s because of the style of weapons that we have and the press that’s so against them,” said Van Hoose. “The current administration seems to be hell bent on getting those guns out of the hands of average Americans.”

Van Hoose says the agents were cordial and professional, but still felt invaded and now has lost nearly a whole day's revenue.

“I got 30 minutes of operating time in and made one $16 sale,” said Van Hoose.

MTN News

Van Hoose says his shop has a good relationship with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Fiearms, which was also present. He says because his shop carries “fun guns” like AR-15's and AK-47s their level of licensing draws more scrutiny.

“We have a reputation of dotting all the i's and crossing all the t's because there's so much legal fun to be had,” said Van Hoose. “It's just not worth doing things that are going to get you in trouble.”

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says there is no law stating that the sheriff must be notified prior to any such investigation by federal agents.

The Great Falls Police Department was notified of the investigation and provided security.

The Montana Department of Justice said that it had no involvement in this incident.

An IRS spokesperson confirmed to MTN News that the agency was at Highwood Creek Outfitters on official business, but declined to provide any details.

According to a news release from U.S. Representative Matt Rosenadale (R-MT), the IRS confiscated all the 4473 forms from the store. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms website, generally, the forms must be completed at licensed business premises when a firearm is transferred over the counter.

Click here to read the letter Rosendale sent to the IRS and ATF.

We will update you if we get more information.

* Questions or comments about this article? Click here to contact Tim.