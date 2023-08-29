MontanaSports.com 2023 high school football power rankings for Aug. 28

MTN Sports High school football rankings

CLASS AA

1. Kalispell Glacier (1-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 44-0. Next: at Billings Senior.

2. Bozeman Gallatin (1-0). Last week: Beat Helena Capital 28-14. Next: vs. No. 5 Missoula Sentinel.

3. Bozeman (1-0). Last week: Beat Helena 21-14. Next: at No. 4 Butte.

4. Butte (1-0). Last week: Beat Billings West 21-17. Next: vs. No. 3 Bozeman.

5. Missoula Sentinel (1-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 50-12. Next: at No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin.

Around Class AA: New quarterback Jackson Presley and Kalispell Glacier take the No. 1 spot after a home romp over Great Falls on Friday. But Bozeman Gallatin, following a solid victory over defending champion Helena Capital, is on the Wolfpack's heels at No. 2. There are two ranked matchups coming this week, with Gallatin facing No. 5 Missoula Sentinel and No. 3 Bozeman taking on No. 4 Butte, which held on to beat Billings West in a wild game in Week 1.

CLASS A

1. Lewistown (1-0). Last week: Beat East Helena 44-7. Next: vs. No. 4 Laurel.

2. Columbia Falls (1-0). Last week: Beat Frenchtown 42-12. Next: vs. Browning.

3. Hamilton (1-0). Last week: Beat Whitefish 21-7. Next: vs. Butte Central.

4. Laurel (1-0). Last week: Beat Sidney 35-0. Next: at No. 1 Lewistown.

5. Billings Central (1-0). Last week: Beat Glendive 22-20. Next: vs. Havre.

Around Class A: Defending state champion Lewistown lost a handful of stars from last year's team but began its title defense with a rout of East Helena on the road last week. The Eagles host No. 4 Laurel this week. The Locomotives handled Sidney in their opener at home a week ago. Columbia Falls, hoping to make a deep playoff run this season, took care of Frenchtown to lay claim to the No. 2 spot. No. 5 Billings Central escaped Glendive on the road and now welcomes 1-0 Havre this week.

CLASS B

1. Florence (1-0). Last week: Beat Jefferson 27-0. This week: vs. Townsend.

2. Eureka (1-0). Last week: Beat Bonners Ferry (ID) 45-0. This week: at Whitefish.

3. Missoula Loyola (1-0). Last week: Beat Three Forks 21-14. This week: vs. No. 4 Manhattan.

4. Manhattan (1-0). Last week: Beat Huntley Project 36-14. This week: at No. 3 Missoula Loyola.

5. Red Lodge (1-0). Last week: Beat Whitehall 46-7. This week: at No. 8 Malta

6. Shepherd (1-0). Last week: Beat Glasgow 28-8. This week: vs. Three Forks.

7. Fairfield (1-0). Last week: Beat Roundup 54-0. This week: at Whitehall.

8. Malta (1-0). Last week: Beat Baker 36-8. This week: vs. No. 5 Red Lodge.

9. Columbus (1-0). Last week: Beat Anaconda 61-0. This week: vs. Colstrip.

10. Joliet (1-0). Last week: Beat Wolf Point 50-6. This week: vs. Thompson Falls (at Butte).

Around Class B: Top-ranked Florence, fresh off winning the Class B title in 2022 but needing to fill the shoes of graduated quarterback Patrick Duchien, opened the new season with an impressive shutout victory over Jefferson. Meanwhile, Joliet finds its way into MTN Sports' Week 1 rankings at No. 10; the J-Hawks moved up from the 8-Man ranks and began the season with a rout of Wolf Point. Among this week's key games is a meeting between No. 3 Missoula Loyola and No. 4 Manhattan.

8-MAN

1. Fairview (1-0). Last week: Beat Belt 21-20. Next: at Scobey.

2. Ennis (1-0). Last week: Beat Seeley-Swan 48-14. Next: vs. Lone Peak.

3. Culbertson (1-0). Last week: Beat Chinook 18-8. Next: at No. 7 Circle.

4. Drummond-Philipsburg (1-0). Last week: Beat Deer Lodge 56-8. Next: at Choteau.

5. Simms (1-0). Last week: Beat Cascade 62-28. Next: at Sheridan.

6. Arlee (1-0). Last week: Beat Victor 68-12. Next: at Charlo.

7. Circle (1-0). Last week: Beat Shelby 70-22. Next: vs. No. 3 Culbertson.

8. Valley Christian (1-0). Last week: Beat Charlo 43-42. Next: at Darby.

9. Fort Benton (1-0). Last week: Beat Park City 50-14. Next: at Rocky Boy.

10. Wibaux (1-0). Last week: Beat Ekalaka 38-6. Next: vs. Plentywood.

Around 8-Man: Fairview opens the year ranked No. 1 in 8-Man following a 21-20 victory over defending state champion Belt. Valley Christian cracks the poll at No. 8 following a one-point victory of its own over Charlo on a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Judah Levy. A ranked matchup this week has No. 3 Culbertson, coming off a victory over Chinook, traveling to No. 7 Circle. The Wildcats ran past Shelby last week.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (1-0). Last week: Beat Highwood 26-13. Next: vs. Heart Butte.

2. Froid-Lake (1-0). Last week: Beat Jordan 63-0. Next: at Bainville.

3. D-G-S-G (1-0). Last week: Beat Bridger 58-51 (OT). Next: vs. Valier.

4. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0). Last week: Beat Broadview-Lavina 46-6. Next: vs. Box Elder.

5. Harlowton-Ryegate (1-0). Last week: Beat C-J-I 51-28. Next: at Gardiner.

6. Centerville (1-0). Last week: Beat Custer-Hysham-Melstone 72-39. Next: vs. Broadview-Lavina.

7. Hot Springs (1-0). Last week: Beat West Yellowstone 38-26. Next: vs. Alberton.

8. Savage (1-0). Last week: Beat Plevna 48-0. Next: at Bridger.

9. Roy-Winifred (1-0). Last week: Beat Valier 46-21. Next: vs. No. 10 Absarokee.

10. Absarokee (1-0). Last week: Beat White Sulphur Springs 55-18. Next: at No. 9 Roy-Winifred.

Around 6-Man: In perhaps the craziest game across the state last week, No. 3 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine pulled an incredible comeback to beat Bridger 58-51 in overtime, erasing what was at one point a 45-13 deficit. Brody Ridgeway scored the go-ahead TD for D-G-S-G in OT, then the Bearcaps stopped the Scouts on defense to prevail. Reigning state champion and No. 1-ranked Big Sandy beat Highwood to open the season 1-0.

