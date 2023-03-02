Most Yellowstone roads and entrances to close as winter season wraps up

Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced in a media release on Thursday that its 2023 winter season is wrapping up and park roads will begin closing to the public as of March 5.

According to YNP, by 9 p.m. on March 15 most park roads will be closed, along with the South, West, and East entrances, as road plowing begins for a spring opening.

Upcoming closures announced on Thursday are as follows:

March 5: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 7: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 12: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction

March 15: South, West and East entrances and all remaining roads

Gates will close at 9 p.m. for each of the above closures.

The road from YNP’s North Entrance at Gardiner, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, remains open to vehicle travel all year if weather permits.

The Mammoth Hot Springs hotel’s Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and Map Room Barista/Bar will be open through March 5.

The Bear Den Gift Shop, Geyser Grill, and Visitor Education Center at Old Faithful will be open through March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins will be open through March 4.

YNP says some park roads and entrances will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on April 21, weather permitting.