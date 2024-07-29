Motorcyclist dies after crashing into boat trailer

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Spokane Creek Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved a BMW motorcycle and a GMC Sierra.

A 28-year old man from Helena was eastbound on the motorcycle along Canyon Ferry Road at speeds "estimated in excess of 100 miles per hour," according the MHP.

The Sierra was turning westbound on to Canyon Ferry Road from Spokane Creek Road.

According to the MHP, the motorcyclist "applied no braking" and crashed into the boat trailer of the Sierra.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The 69-year old man and 67-year old man in the Sierra was not seriously injured, and were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP crash report says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol and/drugs were not factors in the crash.

