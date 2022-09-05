Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicle

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died after reportedly crashing into a parked vehicle in Billings on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

According to the Billings Police Department, the man lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a parked vehicle on the 1600 block of Walter Creek Road.

The BPD said at 10:47 p.m. that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this point, and police are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.



