Motorcyclist dies after Pondera County crash

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died several days after a crash in Pondera County that happened on August 16, 2025.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. along US Highway 89 between Pendroy and Dupuyer.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 50-year old man from Shelby was northbound on a Harley Davidson Road King.

Near mile marker 71, the motorcycle drifted to the right and went off the road.

The motorcycle then "became airborne and impacted a hill" where it came to rest.

The man - whose name has not been released - was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, where he died several days later due to his injuries.

The MHP report says that drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time.

