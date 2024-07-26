Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies following Glacier County crash

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — A 75-year old man from Saskatchewan, Canada, died following a motorcycle crash in Glacier County.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. along Montana Highway 49 on Sunday July 14, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle at a "low rate of speed" near mile marker #8 between East Glacier Park and Kiowa.

The man apparently failed to negotiate a curve, and the motorcycle went off the road to the right.

The motorcycle went into a ditch, landing on top of the man.

He was taken to a hospital, but the MHP reported on Friday, July 26, that he died due to his injuries.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP, and the man was wearing a helmet at the time.

His name has not been released. We will update you if we get more information.

